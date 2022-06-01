Five-star QB Jadyn Davis has busy June ahead
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An incredibly busy month of June awaits 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.“I’m going to throw at Clemson on June 1 and then I’ll be at LSU for a visit on the third, I’ll...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news