Five-star Jadyn Davis and his talented teammates at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day are off to an undefeated start this fall and but the quarterback is still finding the time to take recruiting visit. This weekend he'll be back in Ann Arbor for the third time this year. It will be his first time taking in a Michigan game.

In the video below, Davis explains what he's expecting at Michigan this weekend, what it was like to be at Georgia's big win over Oregon in Atlanta, what other schools are in the mix, and breaks down his upcoming visit plans.