 Five visits on tap for Rivals250 LB Tony Rojas
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-25 08:13:32 -0500') }} football

Five visits on tap for Rivals250 LB Tony Rojas

Adam Friedman
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The recruitment of Rivals250 linebacker Tony Rojas is about hit another gear. The Fairfax, Va. star has a long list of schools pursuing him and, even though three schools are doing a better job recruiting him than the rest, Rojas is planning on seeing a total of five schools over the next month. He breaks down what's ahead in the video above.

Penn State- 0:47

Virginia Tech- 1:13

Clemson- 1:35

Tennessee- 2:35

South Carolina- 2:57

Decision timeframe- 3:29

