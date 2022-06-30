Florida S King Mack makes the call, commits to Penn State

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class got better on Thursday afternoon when St. Thomas Aquinas safety King Mack announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

The three-star prospect and nation's 28th-ranked safety committed to the Nittany Lions over Michigan State and 29 other scholarship offers including Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

Mack's commitment comes a week and half after making his official visit to Penn State alongside St. Thomas Aquinas teammate and fellow Penn State commit, CB Conrad Hussey.

The Fort Lauderdale native is Penn State's 16th commitment in their 2023 recruiting class that now ranks sixth nationally. He joins Hussey as well as four-star Bridgeville (PA) defensive back Lamont Payne as future members of Penn State's secondary.

The commitment from Mack continues to build Penn State’s pipeline to the Sunshine State as the three-star safety is the third Florida native to commit to the Nittany Lions in their 2023 recruiting class. Since 2020, Penn State has signed eight players out of the state.

His commitment also puts the finishing touches on what has been a highly successful month on the recruiting trail. In the month of June, Penn State picked up five commitments in S Dakarri Nelson, DE Tomarrion Parker, DT Tyriq Blanding, and WR Yazeed Haynes. They also sit in strong spots with several prospects expected to announce commitments next month including but not limited LB Tony Rojas and LB Ta’Mere Robinson. Both prospects have FutureCasts in favor of the Nittany Lions.

In 13 games as a junior for St. Thomas Aquinas, Mack recorded 54 tackles, four interceptions and three pass deflections.