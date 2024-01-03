Former Five-Star Wide Receiver Julian Fleming commits to Penn State
It took four years longer than James Franklin or anyone associated with Penn State would have liked, but wide receiver Julian Fleming is finally a Nittany Lion. After also visiting Kentucky and Nebraska, the former five-star recruit has announced his intentions to transfer to Penn State.
Fleming returns home to Pennsylvania after spending the first four years of his collegiate career in Columbus with the Buckeyes. Fleming's recruitment is one of the most well known among Penn State fans in recent cycles, as well as one of the most frustrating.
During his high school recruitment, Fleming made countless visits to Penn State. He visited Penn State more than he did every other school that he visited combined. Factor him being a local product from Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, and Fleming to Penn State looked like a no brainer.
Well, thanks in large part to Brian Hartline using the struggles of Justin Shorter in his recruiting pitch, Fleming instead wound up with the rival Buckeyes. Fleming would go on to spend four seasons with the Buckeyes.
Fleming finished his four years in Columbus with 79 receptions for 963 yards and 7 touchdowns. Fleming battled drops at times and was also a key special teams cog for Ryan Day. Fleming's best season with Ohio State came in 2022 when he had 34 receptions for 533 yards and 6 touchdowns, all carer highs.
Even though he never lived up to his five-star hype, Fleming was still a good receiver for the Buckeyes. His stats were also impacted by him being in the deepest, most talented wide receiver room throughout his time with the Buckeyes.
A very underrated part of Fleming's game is his ability as a blocker. Fleming developed into one of the best downfield blocking receivers in the country during his time in Columbus. This is something that Penn State's offense sorely lacked this past season.
Looking ahead to 2024, it will be Fleming's final year of eligibility. If KeAndre Lambert-Smith goes pro, there will be a strong argument to be made that Fleming could be Penn State's top receiver entering the 2024 season. Even if he is not wide receiver no. 1, Fleming should still be penciled in as a starter for the Nittany Lions next fall.
