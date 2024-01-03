It took four years longer than James Franklin or anyone associated with Penn State would have liked, but wide receiver Julian Fleming is finally a Nittany Lion. After also visiting Kentucky and Nebraska, the former five-star recruit has announced his intentions to transfer to Penn State. Fleming returns home to Pennsylvania after spending the first four years of his collegiate career in Columbus with the Buckeyes. Fleming's recruitment is one of the most well known among Penn State fans in recent cycles, as well as one of the most frustrating.

During his high school recruitment, Fleming made countless visits to Penn State. He visited Penn State more than he did every other school that he visited combined. Factor him being a local product from Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, and Fleming to Penn State looked like a no brainer. Well, thanks in large part to Brian Hartline using the struggles of Justin Shorter in his recruiting pitch, Fleming instead wound up with the rival Buckeyes. Fleming would go on to spend four seasons with the Buckeyes.



