Former four-star, current PSU DB Tyler Rudolph enters the transfer portal

On Wednesday afternoon, Nittany Nation confirmed that Penn State Football defensive back Tyler Rudolph has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Rudolph originally committed and signed with the Nittany Lions out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

The Connecticut high school product hasn't been with the team since late September. In his two and a half seasons with the team he appeared in 13 games, totaling just six total tackles and one onside kick recovered.

He will now have three years of eligibility left to play elsewhere.

