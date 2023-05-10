Syracuse, Alabama, Memphis, Villanova, Georgia Tech, Providence, Texas, Clemson, Georgetown, DePaul and numerous others have reached out to the South Kent Prep (CT) product.

Penn State has now jumped into the Kante sweepstakes, joining a growing list of programs in pursuit of the suddenly wide open Class of 2023 recruit.

As a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward-center with a wealth of two-way versatility and an engine, Papa Kante has drawn plenty of attention since he recently decommitted from Michigan.

Kante surprised some with his decision to decommit from Michigan.

He made an emotional video when he committed to the Wolverines in the fall. It was was no secret, UM head coach Juwon Howard had criss-crossed the country to recruit Kante thoroughly and develop a strong relationship with the NY Rens product. At one point during the process, it was solely Howard recruiting Kante out of the staff.

In the current Wild Wild West NCAA recruiting landscape, with an eruptive transfer portal and NIL deals complicating everything, nothing seizes to surprise anymore.

The four star Kante is a high flying lob finisher with an all around skill set. He is able to shuffle his feet on the perimeter defensively and guards nearly every position at the high school level.

Kante thrived during the Nike EYBL circuit last year, headlining a Rens team that also featured dazzling 6-foot guard Ty-Laur Johnson (who recently decommitted from Memphis) and five star, 6-foot-7 Overtime Elite forward Naas Cunningham.

Playing for former UConn and East Carolina assistant Raphael Chillious at South Kent, Kante has blossomed these past two seasons. He is still relatively new to the game and adapts to new concepts. His coach-ability and intangibles make him a unique prospect, according to Chillious.

"He’s a real student of the game and a sponge," Chillious said of Kante.

"He’s only been playing for 3.5 years but has picked the game up quickly because he’s a film junkie and an absolute gym rat. He’s still learning to play with his back to the basket but has advanced footwork."

The development of Kante's game has resulted in a wide ranging offensive arsenal. Defensively, he is a jack off all trades type.

"The best part of his offensive skill set is his face-up jumper," Chillious explained.

"Defensively, his motor is so high and moves his feet so well he can switch 1-5."

Kante's thunderous finishing, delicate touch from mid range and outside, and ability to set hard picks and roll were noteworthy throughout his play on the AAU circuit. His fluid mobility and knack for sitting down on guards are equally intriguing.