Former Penn State Nittany Lion Andrew Funk will be getting his shot in the NBA. On Sunday, the 24-year old shooting guard signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls.



Prior to signing his contract, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound native of Warminster, Pennsylania was averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 20 games for the Grand Rapids Gold.