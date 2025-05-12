Former Nittany Lion Dvon J-Thomas signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas has signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. J-Thomas, was undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, was recently invited to the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp, where he impressed Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles and his staff enough to earn a contract.

During an extensive career at Penn State spanning six seasons, J-Thomas played in 60 games, including making 26 starts, 24 of which came throughout the past two seasons. After having a small role through his first four seasons with the program, J-Thomas emerged throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons as one of the program's top defenders, working his way into being a legitimate NFL prospect.

This past fall, the Burtonsville, Maryland native recorded a career high 35 tackles, including four tackles for loss and half a sack, earning All-Big Ten honorable mentions in the process For his career, J-Thomas recorded 94 tackles, including 44 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in his career.