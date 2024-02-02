Former Nittany Lion set to be hired as Akron's next QB coach
Former Penn State Nittany Lion quarterback Michael Shuster is set to be the next quarterbacks coach at the University of Akron according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The former Camp Hill standout will be replacing another former Nittany Lion walk-on quarterback Billy Fessler at Akron while working under former Penn State offensive coordinator and current Akron head coach Joe Moorhead with the Zips.
Fessler left Akron last month to take the open quarterbacks coach job with the UCLA Bruins.
Shuster played for the Nittany Lions for four seasons between 2016 and 2019. He had a single rushing attempt in his career for -5 yards.
He would get his start in the coaching world at Old Dominion as a graduate assistant under Monarch's head coach Ricky Rahne, who of course was also an offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions. This past season, Shuster worked with the Duke Blue Devils as a graduate assistant.
Prior to his time with Penn State, Shuster had a great career with Camp Hill, throwing for 9,725 yards over four years to go along with 108 touchdowns. His 9,725 yards rank ninth all-time in PIAA history while his 108 touchdowns rank seventh all-time.
