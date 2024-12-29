Former Penn State star Saquon Barkley eclipses 2,000 yards

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has become the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards. Barkley on Saturday, eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark with a 31-carry, 167-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

With now 2,005 yards on the season, Barkley will need just 100 rushing yards in week 18, if the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff chooses to play Barkley. With a 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Eagles clinched the NFC East Division title and at least the No. 2 seed.

If the Detroit Lions defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, the Eagles would theoretically have nothing to play for in their regular season finale next Sunday as the Lions would clinch the No. 1 seed.

Barkley this season for the Eagles has run for over 100 yards in 12 of 17 games and has run for over 150 yards in five games. His biggest game of the season was a 255-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams in late November. It is the ninth best single game performance in NFL history.

With Barkley's help, the Eagles with their win on Sunday improved to 13-3 on the season and are winners in 11 of their last 12 games.