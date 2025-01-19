Former Nittany Lion WR Tyler Johnson commits to East Carolina

Former Penn State wide receiver Tyler Johnson has quickly found his new home. After recently entering the transfer portal, the Virginia native will continue his career in the American Athletic Conference with the Eastern Carolina Pirates.

Johnson committed to the Nittany Lions in June of 2021 over offers from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, PUrude, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He was recruited by then Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield.

During his two years on campus, Johnson did not record any stats for the Nittany Lions. However, he did record offensive snaps in eight games for Penn State this past season including 28 against Kent State, 19 against Purdue, and 15 against Maryland. He also had three snaps in the Nittany Lions win over SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Johnson is one of three Nittany Lions scholarship wide receivers this offseason joining Omar Evans and Harrison Wallace III who both entered earlier this week.