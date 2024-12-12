Former Penn State commit Kiandrea Barker lands at C-USA program

After decommitting from the Nittany Lions in August, Barker's recruitment became an extremely quiet one in recent months. However, on Thursday, the Arkansas native announced his decision during a ceremony at Newport Senior High School in Arkansas.

Barker will be headed to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be a Middle Tennessee State Blue Raider. He also held offers in his recruitment from Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, FSU, Miami (FL), Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, SMU, TCU, UNLV, USC, and Wisconsin.

The three-star running back was one of Penn State's earliest commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle, committing to the Nittany Lions in April of 2023. He would remain solid in his commitment to the program but began to feel pressure from other programs this past spring. He would later announce in the summer that he was shutting down his commitment but a few weeks later, Penn State decided to part ways with Baker.

The Nittany Lions signed a pair of running backs this cycle in four-star in-state prospects Tiqwai Hayes and Jabree Coleman.