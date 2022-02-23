Former Penn State DB Christian Campbell selected in the 2022 USFL Draft

Only the first 12 rounds occurred on Tuesday with the final 23 rounds on Wednesday and in those later rounds is where former Penn State defensive back Christian Campbell was drafted.

After being extinct for the past few decades, the USFL is back this Spring. The league officially got its start this past Tuesday afternoon, when teams started to draft their roster for the upcoming season.

The Phenix City, Alabama native was selected with the first pick in the 10th round by the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Campbell was a former sixth round selection by the Arizona Cardinals back in the 2018 NFL Draft, but was waived prior to the start of the season. He then went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints as a member of the practice squad for the next year and a half before being waived and then signed on with the San Francisco 49ers for three days.

After all that Campbell went on to sign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, where he would miss the 2020 season due to COVID cancellation and then played the 2021 season with the team before entering the USFL Draft pool.

Stay tuned for more USFL coverage as there are a few other former Nittany Lions in the current draft pool.