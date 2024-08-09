Like just about every college football program, Penn State Football lost some players to the Transfer Portal as some guys are looking for more playing time, others looking for a fresh start and some just flat out want to get paid. With that being said, let's take a look at how four notable former Nittany Lions are performing so far in training camp with their new teams.

NEW SCHOOL -- KANSAS STATE THE SKINNY: "Dante Cephas enters a wide-open wide receiver room and is among at least four players fighting for a starting spot on the depth chart. Coaches have spoken highly about Cephas, and his familiarity with wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton (the two crossed paths at Kent State) might make the difference. As of today, it looks like Cephas will be a starter and should be a reliable secondary receiving option and deep-threat target for quarterback Avery Johnson." -- EMAW ONLINE Managing Editor Kevin Fielder

NEW SCHOOL -- ARIZONA STATE THE SKINNY: "Kind of ironic that you're asking about Malik McLain because just this week was actually the first time he practiced during fall camp. He had missed the first four sessions due to personal reasons, but today, in his first practice for the Sun Devils, it looked like he was here the entire time. It's an obviously small sample size, but during 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s, he definitely displayed the potential that the coaches saw in him. He's a physical presence that this Arizona State wide receiver room lacks, so I think there can be a niche for him. You only have one chance to make a good first impression and that is what McClain did today." -- Devils Digest Publisher Hod Rabino

NEW SCHOOL -- AUBURN THE SKINNY: "KeAndre Lambert-Smith is on track to be one of Auburn's starting outside receivers this season. He's part of a receiver room with seven newcomers among nine scholarship players. Lambert-Smith has been praised by his teammates and Auburn coaches for his leadership among a young and inexperienced group." -- Auburn Sports Staff Writer Bryan Matthews

NEW SCHOOL -- MINNESOTA THE SKINNY: "Driver is expected to garner a rotational role for Minnesota this fall but how big of a role he will have is still to be determined. That being said, Driver has been impressing in early fall camp practices thus far and in a solid but not great wide receiver room in Minnesota, should be able to carve out a solid role." -- Gophers Nation Publisher Dylan Callaghan-Croley