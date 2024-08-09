PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Former Penn State Football players performing in Training Camps elsewhere

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Like just about every college football program, Penn State Football lost some players to the Transfer Portal as some guys are looking for more playing time, others looking for a fresh start and some just flat out want to get paid.

With that being said, let's take a look at how four notable former Nittany Lions are performing so far in training camp with their new teams.

NEW SCHOOL -- KANSAS STATE

THE SKINNY: "Dante Cephas enters a wide-open wide receiver room and is among at least four players fighting for a starting spot on the depth chart. Coaches have spoken highly about Cephas, and his familiarity with wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton (the two crossed paths at Kent State) might make the difference. As of today, it looks like Cephas will be a starter and should be a reliable secondary receiving option and deep-threat target for quarterback Avery Johnson." -- EMAW ONLINE Managing Editor Kevin Fielder

NEW SCHOOL -- ARIZONA STATE

THE SKINNY: "Kind of ironic that you're asking about Malik McLain because just this week was actually the first time he practiced during fall camp. He had missed the first four sessions due to personal reasons, but today, in his first practice for the Sun Devils, it looked like he was here the entire time.

It's an obviously small sample size, but during 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s, he definitely displayed the potential that the coaches saw in him. He's a physical presence that this Arizona State wide receiver room lacks, so I think there can be a niche for him. You only have one chance to make a good first impression and that is what McClain did today." -- Devils Digest Publisher Hod Rabino

NEW SCHOOL -- AUBURN

THE SKINNY: "KeAndre Lambert-Smith is on track to be one of Auburn's starting outside receivers this season. He's part of a receiver room with seven newcomers among nine scholarship players. Lambert-Smith has been praised by his teammates and Auburn coaches for his leadership among a young and inexperienced group." -- Auburn Sports Staff Writer Bryan Matthews

NEW SCHOOL -- MINNESOTA

THE SKINNY: "Driver is expected to garner a rotational role for Minnesota this fall but how big of a role he will have is still to be determined. That being said, Driver has been impressing in early fall camp practices thus far and in a solid but not great wide receiver room in Minnesota, should be able to carve out a solid role." -- Gophers Nation Publisher Dylan Callaghan-Croley

NEW SCHOOL -- GEORGIA TECH

THE SKINNY: "JJ as the players call him has been a very strong addition to a loaded defensive tackle room for the Jackets. He is one of the strongest players on the team and he has impressed the staff with his work ethic and strength on the defensive line. He is expected to be in the top end of the rotation pushing returning starter Horace Lockett for playing time at defensive tackle this fall." -- Jackets Online Publisher Kelly Quinlan

--------------------------------------------------------------

