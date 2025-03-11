Former Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries signs with Minnesota Vikings

Former Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries will be with a new NFL team in 2025 as the 26-year-old former seventh-round pick signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. Fries and the Vikings have reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth $88 million.

Fries is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season in which he played in just five games. Prior to his season-ending fractured tibia, Fries was playing the best football of his career, according to Pro Football Focus, recording an 86.9 overall offensive grade, including a 74.9 pass-blocking grade and an 84.9 run-blocking grade.

Fries was a four-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle out of Cranford High School in Cranford, New Jersey. He signed with Penn State over nearly two dozen other offers, mostly coming from then-Power Five programs.

During his career with the Nittany Lions, Fries played in 48 games, including making 42 starts over five seasons. For the most part, his career with the Nittany Lions was solid, but he often struggled with consistency. However, his 2020 redshirt senior season was the best of his career and, in the process, was an All-Big Ten second-team selection in the eyes of Big Ten coaches.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, Fries was drafted in the seventh round and 248th overall by the Indianapolis Colts. After appearing in just three games as a rookie in 2021, Fries played in 16 games in 2022, including nine starts, and started all 17 games for the Colts in 2023.

Fries is the second former Nittany Lion to sign during free agency this offseason as former Penn State star wide receiver Chris Godwin resigned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with a three-year, $66 million contract.