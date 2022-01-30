Former Penn State players in 2022 NFL Championship weekend

The NFL Playoffs has been heating up more than ever and the divisional round was easily the best yet, with all four games decided in walk-off fashion. Penn State had a few players represented in last weekend’s games and a number of players that will be moving on to the NFC and AFC Championship Games this weekend. Here’s your Nittany Lions round-up of the NFL Playoff Divisional Round. There were eight former Penn State players that were amongst the eight teams that played last weekend, and no one had a bigger impact on their game than placekicker Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3IgdGhlIHdpbiEhISBPbiB0byB0aGUgbmV4dCEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JkMm9KMjRmcGkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yZDJv SjI0ZnBpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvYmJpZSBHb3VsZCAoQFJvYmJpZUdv dWxkMDkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9iYmllR291 bGQwOS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NTEzMjM2NTcyMjc1OTE2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Gould nailed a game-winning 45-yard field goal through the snow and frigid temperatures in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 13-10. The Packers were the top seed in the NFC and Gould, who improved to a perfect 20-for-20 in postseason field goals, sent San Fran to the NFC Championship and once again beat Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens is also going to the NFC Championship game with the 49ers. He didn’t record a tackle in the win, but he recorded four tackles and 0.5 sacks against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VB cmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwv YT4gYWx1bSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25pY2ttc2Nv dHR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBuaWNrbXNjb3R0eTwvYT4gd2l0 aCB0aGUgSU5UISE8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSThG NWtPM3h1dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0k4RjVrTzN4dXc8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsg8J+Fv++4j2VubiBTdGF0ZSBOaXR0YW55IExpb25zIHwgTml0dGFu eSBOYXRpb24gKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg1MzY5NjQz NTM1NjQyNjI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjMsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Opposing San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game is the Los Angeles Rams, who walked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild 30-27 game. The Rams have two Penn State alums, cornerback Grant Haley, who didn’t play on Sunday, and safety Nick Scott, who recorded five total tackles and three solo tackles for LA. --------------------------------------------------------------