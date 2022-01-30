Former Penn State players in 2022 NFL Championship weekend
The NFL Playoffs has been heating up more than ever and the divisional round was easily the best yet, with all four games decided in walk-off fashion.
Penn State had a few players represented in last weekend’s games and a number of players that will be moving on to the NFC and AFC Championship Games this weekend. Here’s your Nittany Lions round-up of the NFL Playoff Divisional Round.
There were eight former Penn State players that were amongst the eight teams that played last weekend, and no one had a bigger impact on their game than placekicker Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers.
Gould nailed a game-winning 45-yard field goal through the snow and frigid temperatures in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 13-10.
The Packers were the top seed in the NFC and Gould, who improved to a perfect 20-for-20 in postseason field goals, sent San Fran to the NFC Championship and once again beat Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs.
Defensive tackle Kevin Givens is also going to the NFC Championship game with the 49ers. He didn’t record a tackle in the win, but he recorded four tackles and 0.5 sacks against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
Opposing San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game is the Los Angeles Rams, who walked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild 30-27 game. The Rams have two Penn State alums, cornerback Grant Haley, who didn’t play on Sunday, and safety Nick Scott, who recorded five total tackles and three solo tackles for LA.
Now it wasn't all good news for a few former Penn State Nittany Lions, as some of them played in their final NFL game of the 2021-22 season.
Center Michal Menet and safety Adrian Amos were on the losing end of that game for Green Bay, though Amos put in a great game, with five total tackles, three of which were solos.
Offensive tackle Donovan Smith was also on the losing end, but forTampa Bay in a game they quite nearly won, scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes to tie the game up at 27-27 before the Rams stormed down the field and kicked a walk-off field goal.
Unfortunately, Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates suffered the same fate in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, going up 36-33 with 13 seconds left in regulation. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to get down the field and kick a field goal to tie the game before scoring a walk-off touchdown in overtime.
Penn State was very involved this week in the divisional round and has guaranteed itself at least one representative in the Super Bowl with representatives on both NFC teams heading into conference championship weekend.
