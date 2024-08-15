By signing with the Commanders, McSorley will potentially suit for an NFL game just 90-minutes away from where he played his high school football at Briar Woods High School outside of Ashburn, Virginia.

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has found another home after spending this offseason on the open market. The Virginia native has joined the Washington Commanders.

The now 28-year old McSorley has also spent time in his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Pittsburgh Steelers, the last three organizations as only a member of their practice squad or training camp rosters.

In his NFL career, McSorley has appeared in nine games, completing 51.6% of his passing attempts for 502 yards and one touchdown with five interceptions thrown.

Prior to his time in the NFL, McSorley had a highly successful career with Penn State. Leading the Nittany Lions to a 31-9 record over the 2016 through 2018 seasons, throwing for nearly 9,900 yards and 77 passing touchdowns in his career. He also had an additional 30 rushing touchdowns in his career as a Nittany Lion. He helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 2016 Big Ten Championship and a 2016 Fiesta Bowl Championship while being a second-team All-Big Ten selection twice.



