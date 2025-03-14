Former Penn State RB Miles Sanders expected to sign with NFC East team

According to a report from NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN , Sanders is planning on signing with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract.

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week as the new NFL calendar year began. The good news for the former Nittany Lion is that it didn’t take long for him to find his new home.

Sanders will be entering his seventh year in the NFL next season. Over his first six years, he has played in 84 games, making 56 starts while rushing for 4,345 yards and 23 touchdowns on 923 career carries.

The Pittsburgh native will look to bounce back from a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, where he rushed for just 637 yards and three touchdowns on 184 carries after signing a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the organization in 2023.

Prior to his time with Carolina, Sanders was a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played four seasons. Sanders amassed 3,708 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns during his tenure with the Eagles, including a breakout 2022 campaign with 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.