On April 17th, wide receiver Malick Meiga entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Nittany Lion special teams captain has a new home. On Wednesday, Meiga announced that he will transfer to Coastal Carolina.

Meiga finished his Nittany Lion career with 9 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. He was a special teams captain in 2023, but was limited to just seven games due to injury issues.

Coastal Carolina is a good landing spot for Meiga. He has plenty of physical tools but has never been able to put it all together as a wide receiver. Moving down to the non-Power 4 level could help him find more consistency at receiver.

Additionally, Meiga has the tools and physical traits to latch on in the NFL as a solid special teams player. Again, this is something that it will be easier for him to flash in the Sun Belt than it would have been in the Big Ten.