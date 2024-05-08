Former Penn State Wide Receiver Malick Meiga Transfer to Coastal Carolina
On April 17th, wide receiver Malick Meiga entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Nittany Lion special teams captain has a new home. On Wednesday, Meiga announced that he will transfer to Coastal Carolina.
Meiga will have two years of eligibility with the Chanticleers.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Meiga finished his Nittany Lion career with 9 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. He was a special teams captain in 2023, but was limited to just seven games due to injury issues.
Coastal Carolina is a good landing spot for Meiga. He has plenty of physical tools but has never been able to put it all together as a wide receiver. Moving down to the non-Power 4 level could help him find more consistency at receiver.
Additionally, Meiga has the tools and physical traits to latch on in the NFL as a solid special teams player. Again, this is something that it will be easier for him to flash in the Sun Belt than it would have been in the Big Ten.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board