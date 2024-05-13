Former Penn State wide receiver Malik McClain will be continuing his college football career and using his last year of eligibility out west as the senior receiver has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State will be the third program that McClain suits up with in his collegiate career after spending two seasons with Florida State and spending last season with the Nittany Lions.

After recording four receptions for 58-yards and a touchdown in his Penn State debut last season, the former high four-star prospect struggled, recording just two receptions for 13 yards over the remaining 12 games.

For his career, McClain has played in 38 games, recording 39 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns.

This offseason Penn State saw 12 scholarship players enter the transfer portal in McClain, running back London Montgomery, offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba, punter Alex Bacchetta, wide receiver Cristian Driver, wide receiver Dante Cephas, offensive tackle Ibrahim Traore, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver Malick Meiga, and defensive end Davon Townley, and safety King Mack.