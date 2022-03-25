Former Penn State Wideout Jahan Dotson Opens Up On Pro Day & Draft Process

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native caught every pass that was thrown his way by quarterback Sean Clifford, who he had formed a strong relationship with Dotson throughout his time in Happy Valley.

Dotson, a likely top 40 pick, did not run the 40-yard dash at Holuba Hall on Thursday after registering a 4.53 at the NFL Combine earlier this month but managed to put on an impressive showing in the route running portion of the event.

For Jahan Dotson , pro day felt similar to what his entire Penn State career was and that is simply business as usual.

Dotson was actually relieved to hear that his quarterback was able to make pro day at all, as some hoop to jump through put Clifford potentially being there in doubt.

But the veteran quarterback was in attendance and following an impressive workout between him and Dotson, he confidently walked to the sideline and yelled to his teammates,

“That’s a first round pick.”

Following the route running drills, Dotson spoke with the media and got a chance to reflect on what his draft process has been like.

With a certain quiet confidence oozing off him as usual, Dotson said he was the best receiver in the 2022 class, emphasizing the fact that this is what he had envisioned since his early days of playing football.

“I've been waiting my whole life for this moment,” Dotson said.

Now that the majority of the pre-draft workout testing has concluded, Dotson is making sure to live in the moment and enjoy this next process that he's about to go through.

But part of that is not looking too far ahead, as one Ravens receiving coach told him on Thursday.

“Just perfect your craft,” Dotson said. “I was talking to one of the receivers coaches from the Ravens and he was talking about just working day by day. Don't don't look too far ahead. Work day by day and just make sure you're on top of your stuff.”

Dotson also talked about where he envisions lining up in an offense when he is playing on Sunday’s.

Many see him as a slot receiver considering his size and ability to work in the middle of the field, between the hashes.

Dotson disagreed with that assessment. He feels that he can play everywhere in an offense and that his versatility is one of the more unique things he presents in this deep class of wide receivers.

“I feel like one of my biggest traits that I have is my versatility, being able to play both inside and out,” Dotson said. “I feel like that’s what I do best, creating mismatches for people. So I’m ready to do that at the next level, I’ve been practicing it all my life and I feel comfortable there.”

These questions about size and strength won’t stop for Dotson as the NFL Draft approaches.

How high or how low he goes will likely be based on how much scouts and general managers value college production, considering Dotson has some of the best tape you could as for.

But whether he lands in the first or second round once the draft opens up, Dotson is always out to prove that he can compete and be dynamic alongside the best players in the game.

“People always talk about my size,” Dotson said. “People talk about me having trouble in my game because of my small stature. I definitely want to prove that I'm a strong guy, I can compete with the best. I’ve pretty much done it all on film.”