Former Penn State WR Harrison Wallace to continue career at Ole MIss

Former Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III will be finishing his collegiate career closer to home. The Montgomery, Alabama native will play his final year of college football next season at Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Wallace entered the transfer portal earlier this week after finishing up his fourth season with the Nittany Lions. This fall, Wallace recorded a career-high 46 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns. But much like the rest of the Nittany Lions' passing attack, Wallace was mostly kept quiet in the College Football Playoffs. In three games, he recorded seven receptions for 82 yards.

He did notably, have four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown against Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game.

For his career, Wallace finished with 84 receptions for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns with the Nittany Lions.

Wallace was one of three Penn State scholarship wide receivers to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Omari Evans and Tyler Johnson. Evans remains uncommitted while Johnson has committed to continue his career at East Carolina.