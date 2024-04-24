Former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith commits to Auburn
Former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith will be continuing his collegiate career in the SEC. On Wednesday, Lambert-Smith announced his commitment to the Auburn Tigers. The Virginia native chose the Tigers over Colorado, Texas A&M, and USC.
During his career at Penn State, Lambert-Smith recorded 126 receptions for 1,721 yards and 11 touchdowns including 53 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. After starting off the season strong and being one of the Big Ten's top receivers through the first two months of the season, he struggled down the stretch recording two just receptions in the Nittany Lions' final four games.
Lambert-Smith signed with the Nittany Lions as part of the 2020 recruiting cycle, picking the Nittany Lions over offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and others.
