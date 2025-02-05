Penn State Football adds pair of defensive analysts to staff

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whenever a college football program adds a new coordinator to its staff, it's likely that one or two, sometimes, more analysts will follow that coach to their new destination. That's the case for Penn State and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as the Nittany Lions have added a pair of defensive analysts to their staff who have connections with Knowles.

Joining the program is Brent Zdebski who makes the move alongside Knowles to Happy Valley from Columbus. Zdebski also spent time at Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, UMass, and Pittsburgh. During his career he's worked with multiple positions including linebackers and safeties.

Also joining the program is Georgetown defensive backs coach Shane Eachus, a native of Aston, Pennsylvania. Eachus was a graduate assistant of Knowles during his time in Stillwater with Oklahoma State. During his career, Eachus has garnered four years of play-calling experience with one at Houston Christian University in 2023 and three seasons at Ursinus College.

SHANE EACHUS - Eachus joined the Hoyas in 2023 after one year on the coaching staff at Houston Christian University where he served as a defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He helped the Huskies to become ranked third nationally in defensive touchdowns, ninth in takeaways, 19th in total sacks and 25th in total tackles for loss. Eachus' All-Patriot League HonorsRashon Adams Jr,2023 2nd TeamJaden Dugger2023 2nd Team In 2023, the Hoyas led the Patriot League in interceptions with 10, including one interception returned for a touchdown. Eaches also helped coach Rashon Adamas Jr. and Jaden Dugger to earn a spot on the All-Patriot League Second Team. Eachus spent the previous three seasons (2018-20) as a defensive graduate assistant at Oklahoma State, primarily working with the linebackers. He spent four years (2014-17) at Ursinus College, three as a defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Eachus also served as the graduate assistant and director of player relations at FCS power James Madison from 2012-14, earning a Master of Science in sport and recreation leadership. A native of Aston, Pennsylvania, Eachus was a four-year letter winner at Ursinus and was a three-year starter at free safety. He was a captain for the 2011 season and was a two-time SAAC All-Centennial Conference selection. He also earned first-team academic all-America, first-team academic all-region and three-time Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll accolades. Eachus graduated Magna Cum Laude with a double major in psychology and media/communication studies. He is married to Christina Sciarrillo, Ph.D. who is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.