Former Penn State WR Omari Evans to continue career in Big Ten

Former Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans , who entered the transfer portal following the Nittany Lions College Football Playoff Semifinal to Notre Dame will be continuing his career in the Big Ten.

The Killeen, Texas native and former three-star prospect's next stop will be the Washington Huskies. The Huskies of course are coming off their first season in the Big Ten as well as their first season under head coach Jedd Fisch, going 6-7 in the process.

The former Shoemaker High School (TX) prospect signed with the Nittany Lions over 26 other offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Washington State among others.

In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Evans played in 38 games recording 30 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. This fall, Evans had a career season recording 21 receptions for 415 yards and five touchdowns across 16 games played.

He'll have one year of eligibility to play with Washington.

While the Nittany Lions did play Washington during the 2024 season, defeating the 2023 national runner-ups 35-6 in their annual White Out game, the Nittany Lions and Huskies will not meet in the 2025 season. The two sides are scheduled to meet once again in 2026 in Seattle.