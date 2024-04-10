"It was a no brainer," new Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris told the Penn State media on Tuesday after the Nittany Lions' latest practice. "It was more so making the best decision for me to grow as a man and a football player," Harris also said about his decision. "I believe just off the track record at Penn State, it had much more to offer than just the football." The former four-star prospect also said that having a cornerbacks coach like Terry Smith who has developed multiple cornerbacks into NFL draft picks was a big part of his decision to come to Penn State as well.

Prior to transferring to Penn State, Harris was already familiar with the Nittany Lions. James Franklin and Terry Smith originally recruited Harris out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Harris was ranked by Rivals as the No. 41 player in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle as well as the No. 5 cornerback in the country. He ultimately would commit to Georgia and enroll in Athens before leaving the program after one season. A little less than a month after entering the transfer portal on December 15, Harris committed to the Nittany Lions on January 11. "It's bigger than football, you know they're going to develop me as a man and truly care for me as a person which was something that I definitely look for," Harris said about picking Penn State as a transfer. "The track record speaks for itself. They constantly put somebody in the league as long as you do the right thing up here and you listen to everybody around you." Harris would later add that when he entered the transfer portal this past December, he knew that Penn State would be one of his top choices. "Coach Terry is just such a good dude, he's genuine so when I did tell him that I wouldn't be coming to Penn State (as a high school recruit), he just wished me the best and you know with how football is now, he said I hope I get another chance," Harris said. "I knew once I went back in he would get his chance."

Harris transitioning well at Penn State