NFL.com released the official Reese's Senior Bowl roster late Thursday night and it features four Penn State Football players in tight end Theo Johnson, edge rusher Adisa Issac and cornerbacks Johnny Dixon and Kalen King. The Reese's Senior Bowl has become the unofficial kickoff to the NFL Draft season as they host some of the top NFL Draft prospect each year down in Mobile, Alabama, allowing scouts from all 32 NFL teams to get eyes on the guys. With that being said, let's take a look at the four Nittany Lions participating in the 2024 Senior Bowl game on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024.

The former four-star recruit was ranked as the No. 107 overall recruit in the country for the 2020 recruiting cycle and emerged as one of the Nittany Lions top receiving threats, hauling in 97 receptions for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns. As of now Johnson is projected anywhere from a fifth round to seventh round pick, but with some good testing times and a good senior bowl, he could move up draft boards.

After missing all of the 2021 season due to injury, Isaac has more than proved his worth over the past two seasons finishing the 2022 and 2023 seasons with 65 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Plus he led the Nittany Lions in sacks this past season with 7.5 total. With his play this past season, Isaac has more than played himself into the draft as he's currently projected as a third round pick by multiple sites.

Now King might not have had the lockdown cornerback season that everyone expected out of him in preseason, but he still had a pretty good career for the Nittany Lions over his three years with the program. King is the long underclassman at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but that doesn't mean much as he's currently projected anywhere between the first round and second round, with him ranked by several analysts as a top five cornerback in this year's draft.