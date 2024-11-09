Four-Star ATH Layton Von Brandt commits to Penn State Football

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound prospect is listed as an athlete, but best projects as an offensive lineman at the next level. He also becomes the second recruit to commit to the Nittany Lions 2027 class, as he joins Pennsylvania running back Kemon Spell .

Penn State Football has added another Four-Star recruit to its 2027 recruiting class today, as Four-Star Delaware athlete Layton von Brandt took to social media to announce his commitment just before the White Out game kickoff.

Currently von Brandt is unranked in the National Rankings, but the full Class of 2027 list has yet to be revealed as there is currently only a Top 100 per Rivals. Now despite not making that list, von Brandt is ranked a Four-Star recruit which should solidly put him in the Top 250 rankings for his recruiting cycle.

In the end, von Brandt chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of nine other offers from programs such as Akron, Boston College, Georgia, Indiana, Syracuse, West Virginia and several others.

The Delaware native is the second commit for the Nittany Lions this month, as he joins 2026 safety Matt Sieg who committed prior to the Ohio State game a week ago. He also becomes the second Delaware commit this year, joining 2026 wide receiver and high school teammate Jahsiear Rogers.