Penn State is adding some versatility to its 2025 class, as four-star New Jersey product Braswell Thomas has committed to the Nittany Lions. Thomas is currently listed by Rivals as a wide receiver, but the Nittany Lions are recruiting him as an "athlete," who could also potentially play on the defensive side of the ball as a safety. He was in Happy Valley for his official visit this weekend and made the decision to pledge to PSU. The Pleasantville High School (Pleasantville, New Jersey) student-athlete currently ranks as the No. 11 player in the Garden State and the No. 60 wide receiver in the 2025 class. While his exact position is to be determined at Penn State, Thomas will play under head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tom Allen, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, wide receivers coach/offensive recruiting coordinator Marques Hagans and the rest of the staff.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORzogQ08vMjUgNCDirZDvuI8gQVRIIEJyYXN3ZWxsIFRo b21hcyAoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhc3dlbGwx VGhvbWFzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmFzd2VsbDFUaG9tYXM8 L2E+ICkgaGFzIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBQZW5uIFN0YXRlLiA8YnI+LTxicj5C cmFzd2VsbCBpcyBhIDbigJkyICggMTkwIExCUyApIERCL1dSIG91dCBvZiBQ bGVhc2FudHZpbGxlLCBOSi4gQnJhc3dlbGwgdG90YWxlZCAxNSsgT2ZmZXJz IG91dCBvZiBIaWdoIFNjaG9vbCBidXQgdWx0aW1hdGVseSBjaG9zZSBQZW5u IFN0YXRlIG92ZXIgTmVicmFza2EgYW5kIFN5cmFjdXNlLjxicj4tPGJyPldl bGNvbWUgaGlt4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hZW5sb1dIWTR0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWVubG9XSFk0dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBT dGVlem8gKEBTdGVlem9Ec2duKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1N0ZWV6b0RzZ24vc3RhdHVzLzE4MDQ4NzcyMDAyMjQ4OTU0ODc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

