Class of 2025 four-star defensive back Byron Baldwin has been verbally committed to Indiana since April, and remains pledged to the Hoosiers, but that has not stopped other programs from pursuing.

Baldwin, who transferred from Calvert Hall College High School (Towson, Md.) to Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) for his senior year, currently ranks as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 32 cornerback in the 2025 cycle. However, Baldwin has had a strong start to his senior campaign and could possibly see a move up into the Rivals250 in the future.

He continues to see his recruitment pick up steam despite standing firm with Indiana for the time being.

Baldwin recently took an official visit to Colorado during the weekend of Sept. 20, which he enjoyed. The Buffaloes offered him in early September. Baldwin has received offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech and Missouri all within the past week or so. He's was also offered by UCLA last month. Baldwin has well over 20 offers as of right now. He has also been in communication with Alabama over the past couple of months.

While Baldwin isn't closing any doors just yet, he has not changed his mind about his commitment status. He spoke to Rivals about his pledge to Indiana, his thoughts on Colorado, potential future visits and where things stand overall in his recruitment.