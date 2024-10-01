PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Four-star DB Byron Baldwin firm with Indiana, but other programs pursuing

Byron Baldwin (Photo courtesy of Byron Baldwin)
Ryan O'Bleness • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Class of 2025 four-star defensive back Byron Baldwin has been verbally committed to Indiana since April, and remains pledged to the Hoosiers, but that has not stopped other programs from pursuing.

Baldwin, who transferred from Calvert Hall College High School (Towson, Md.) to Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) for his senior year, currently ranks as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 32 cornerback in the 2025 cycle. However, Baldwin has had a strong start to his senior campaign and could possibly see a move up into the Rivals250 in the future.

He continues to see his recruitment pick up steam despite standing firm with Indiana for the time being.

Baldwin recently took an official visit to Colorado during the weekend of Sept. 20, which he enjoyed. The Buffaloes offered him in early September. Baldwin has received offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech and Missouri all within the past week or so. He's was also offered by UCLA last month. Baldwin has well over 20 offers as of right now. He has also been in communication with Alabama over the past couple of months.

While Baldwin isn't closing any doors just yet, he has not changed his mind about his commitment status. He spoke to Rivals about his pledge to Indiana, his thoughts on Colorado, potential future visits and where things stand overall in his recruitment.

