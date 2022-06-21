Four-Star DB Conrad Hussey talks PSU visit, recruiting teammate to join him

This past weekend the Penn State Football program hosted just about all of their commits on campus for an official visit. Now for some of them it was their fourth, fifth or even sixth time on campus, but for Florida defensive back Conrad Hussey it was only his second ever time checking out his future home.

The newly ranked four-star prospect spoke with Nittany Nation as he recapped his visit to campus, talked about recruiting his high school teammate and more.

"This weekend was great,” Hussey told Nittany Nation. “I loved everything about Happy Valley."