Four-star DL Mason Robinson recaps 'great visit' to Penn State

Over the weekend Penn State welcomed one of their top defensive line priorities back to campus. Mason Robinson, from the all too familiar, McDonogh HS (MD) returned back to State College and came away with many high points from his two day trip, which included a lot of love, that he shared with Nittany Nation.

Though first and foremost, Robinson wanted the Penn State faithful to know that he appreciates their passion, "First things first, I just want to say, Penn State fans are crazy, they show a lot of love, and they love McDonogh guys that’s for certain."