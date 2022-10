Penn State Basketball hosted a long list of visitors this past weekend, featuring some of the top ranked recruits across the country.

One of those names was class of 2024 four-star power forward Royce Parham and he spoke with Nittany Nation not too long after the trip to recap everything he did.

“The visit went great and the White Out game was a great experience,” Parham told Nittany Nation. “The game was easily the thing that stood out to me the most, it was once in a lifetime.”