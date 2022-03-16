Four-Star Florida DE Cam Lenhardt recaps Tuesday trip to Penn State

On Tuesday morning, Penn State Football played host to one of the top recruits ranked in the 2023 class as four-star, IMG Academy (FL) defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt came to campus to meet with the staff.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end caught up with Nittany Nation almost immediately following the trip to break down how it went.

"The visit went really well," Lenhardt told Nittany Nation. "I had a few conversations with the staff, toured around the facilities and they were showing me the new facilities that are currently being built. It was a great overall trip.”