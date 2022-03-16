Four-Star Florida DE Cam Lenhardt recaps Tuesday trip to Penn State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Tuesday morning, Penn State Football played host to one of the top recruits ranked in the 2023 class as four-star, IMG Academy (FL) defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt came to campus to meet with the staff.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end caught up with Nittany Nation almost immediately following the trip to break down how it went.
"The visit went really well," Lenhardt told Nittany Nation. "I had a few conversations with the staff, toured around the facilities and they were showing me the new facilities that are currently being built. It was a great overall trip.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news