Four-star Georgia OL Paul Mubenga recaps Penn State visit

If there is one thing for certain in the recruiting cycle thus far, Penn State has knocked it out of the park with their offensive line group. On Friday they hosted another big time prospect as they look to add to their current group. Paul Mubenga, out of Buford High School (GA) made his way to State College and left very impressed with what Penn State and the coaching staff have to offer.

The four-star tackle from one of the top high school programs in Georgia, currently holds 37 offers, including Texas A&M, Stanford, Michigan, Arkansas, along with Penn State.

Following his first trip to State College, Nittany Nation caught up with Mubenga, who said about the visit, "It was great, I had a great day at Penn State" to get more of his thoughts on the visit overall and where Penn State sits in his recruitment going forward.