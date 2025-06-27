Four-Star In-State Defensive End Jackson Samuels Ford Commits to Penn State

One of Penn State's top defensive end targets has made the call for the Nittany Lions. In-state four-star EDGE rusher target Jackson Samuels Ford has committed to Penn State.

A four-star prospect, Samuels Ford attends Malvern Prep and is one of the best prospects in Pennsylvania this cycle. Samuels Ford becomes a key cog in Penn State's top-10 ranked recruiting class. This pledge gives the Nittany Lions a commitment from four of the top nine prospects in Pensylvania this cycle.

Samuels Ford chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, USC, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others. In to Penn State, he also took official visits to Stanford, Wisconsin, USC, Ohio State, and Michigan.

Samuels Ford was one of Penn State's top defensive end targets this cycle. While the Nittany Lions lost out on potential five-star Luke Wafle, Samuels Ford is still a great jumping off point for Penn State's 2026 EDGE class. The Nittany Lions also remain in the mix for another potential five-star in Carter Meadows, and appear to be the favorites to land Meadows's four-star EDGE teammate Tyson Harley when he announces his commitment next Friday.