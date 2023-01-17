Penn State Football landed one of their top overall targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle on Tuesday as four-star prospect and Rivals250 member Anthony Speca announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

The commitment from Speca comes just days after the Pittsburgh native made a visit to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions’ first Junior Day of the year.

It was a highly successful Junior Day that allowed the Penn State coaching staff especially that of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to grow a stronger relationship with Speca and his family.

“I love talking with him," Speca told NN. "Just a genuine dude,” Speca told Nittany Nation about his relationship with Diaz."

Not only should Diaz get credit here, but so should Penn State defensive analyst and legendary Nittany Lions linebacker Dan Connor. The analyst who was brought on this past year has been a major factor in Speca’s recruitment and a big reason for his commitment on Tuesday.

The commitment also completes of what has been a ferocious push by the Penn State coaching staff over the last several months. After Notre Dame and Michigan led the Pittsburgh Central Catholic standouts recruitment for much of the last year, the Nittany Lions put a proverbial full court press on Speca. They quickly moved into contention with the Fighting Irish and Wolverines before Saturday’s Junior Day sealed the deal.

Speca is the second commitment in the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class joining Erie (PA) native Cooper Cousins. Cousins who committed in late January of last year finally has his first future teammate in the class.