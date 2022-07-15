Four-star LB Ta’Mere Robinson commits to Penn State

Penn State for the second day in the row, has added a four-star linebacker to their 2023 recruiting class. Brashear (PA) standout and Rivals250 prospect Ta’Mere Robinson committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday evening. He joins Fairfax (VA) linebacker Tony Rojas as linebackers in the Nittany Lions class, Rojas himself committed to the Nittany Lions on Thursday evening.

The Pittsburgh native has been a priority target for the Nittany Lions since originally being offered in April of 2020. His commitment also marks a huge win for Penn State’s new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz. After joining the staff at the end of this past December, Diaz had to quickly establish a relationship with Robinson over the past seven months after not originally recruiting the four-star prospect while he was the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Robinson has been a frequent visitor in Happy Valley throughout his recruitment including making trips in January for Penn State’s Junior Day, in April for their annual Blue White Spring Game and in June for his official visit. It was that official visit in June that truly locked Robinson down for the Nittany Lions.

Alongside Tony Rojas, Robinson gives Penn State one of the strongest linebacker duos in the country with the potential to add to the class over the remainder of the cycle. The pair of commitments also means that the Nittany Lions have landed both of their top linebacker targets in the class as well.

With Robinson’s commitment, Penn State now holds 19 commits in their 2023 recruiting class.