This past weekend Penn State Football put together a successful recruiting weekend for the 2026 cycle. However on Wednesday, that momentum carried over to the 2025 class with the commitment of Four-Star Paint Branch, Maryland, defensive tackle Yvan Kemajou .

Kemajou chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. In the end, Kemajou's recruitment came down to the Nittany Lions and the Hokies.

This past weekend Kemajou popped up on campus as a bit of a surprise visitor for the Lasch Bash. This was his second trip to Happy Valley this summer after he took an official visit the weekend of May 31st.

Kemajou joins fellow four-star Randy Adirika as the second defensive tackle in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.