Four-Star Maryland DL Yvan Kemajou commits to Penn State
This past weekend Penn State Football put together a successful recruiting weekend for the 2026 cycle. However on Wednesday, that momentum carried over to the 2025 class with the commitment of Four-Star Paint Branch, Maryland, defensive tackle Yvan Kemajou.
Kemajou chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. In the end, Kemajou's recruitment came down to the Nittany Lions and the Hokies.
This past weekend Kemajou popped up on campus as a bit of a surprise visitor for the Lasch Bash. This was his second trip to Happy Valley this summer after he took an official visit the weekend of May 31st.
Kemajou joins fellow four-star Randy Adirika as the second defensive tackle in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.
"At 6-foot-3 and 230-pounds, Kemajou has a good frame to work with. He will need to add size and strength to that frame when he gets to college, but he is a high-ceiling piece of clay that Chuck Losey, Deion Barnes, and Tom Allen will be excited to mold.
In high school Kemajou has played all over the field. He has been a defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end, and offensive tackle. Once he puts in work in the strength and conditioning program and focuses solely on defensive tackle, Kemajou's athleticism and length could make him a disruptive interior player on the Nittany Lion defensive line.
|POS.
|NAME
|ST
|STARS
|RR
|DATE
|
RB
|
FL
|
5.8
|
4/16/23
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
9/25/23
|
TE
|
PA
|
5.7
|
9/26/23
|
QB
|
FL
|
5.8
|
11/14/23
|
DB
|
PA
|
5.6
|
12/21/23
|
OL
|
CT
|
5.8
|
1/24/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/4/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/7/24
|
OL
|
NJ
|
5.5
|
2/11/24
|
WR
|
NJ
|
5.5
|
2/16/24
|
TE
|
VA
|
5.8
|
5/8/24
|
CB
|
CA
|
5.9
|
6/10/24
|
CB
|
NJ
|
5.9
|
6/17/24
|
S
|
FL
|
5.7
|
6/19/24
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.9
|
6/22/24
|
S
|
NJ
|
5.8
|
6/23/24
|
DE
|
MD
|
5.7
|
6/23/24
|
DE
|
TX
|
5.8
|
6/24/24
|
DE
|
KS
|
5.8
|
6/26/24
|
WR
|
MD
|
5.7
|
6/28/24
|
DE
|
CA
|
5.7
|
7/4/24
|
DT
|
FL
|
5.9
|
7/9/24
|
DT
|
MD
|
5.8
|
7/31/24
--------------------------------------------------------------
