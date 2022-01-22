Penn State Football’s class of 2023 is starting to fill up fast as they already have six recruits committed, marking them as the No. 4 ranked recruiting class in the entire 2023 cycle so far.

However they are far from done as they continue to pursue top prospects all across the country and among the list of top targets is four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown out of Springfield, Ohio.

Now Brown has been committed to Minnesota since early September 2021, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking visits elsewhere as he was at Ohio State during the season and is planning trips to Michigan and Penn State over the next few weeks.