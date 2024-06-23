Penn State has picked up commitment No. 16 in their 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday,, 2025 four-star athlete Braswell Thomas announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. While currently listed by Rivals as a wide receiver, Thomas also has the ability to play safety at the next level.

Thomas has been a prospect that Penn State was familiar with for quite a while, originally offering the New Jersey standout in March of 2023. That being said, his recruitment with the program only got truly serious earlier this month. After impressing the Nittany Lions coaching staff at one of their elite prospects camp, the two sides scheduled his official visit for this weekend. In all, he's been a frequent visitor to campus with seven total visits since last March.



Thomas also took official visits this month to Nebraska and West Virginia. Other notable offers for the four-star prospect included Georgia, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UCF.

