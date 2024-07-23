Penn State will have a big class of 2026 visitors for its "Lasch Bash" recruiting event on July 27. In-state, four-star offensive tackle Kevin Brown plans to be in Happy Valley on Saturday and will look to continue to build a bond with the Nittany Lions' coaching staff.

Brown has already unofficially visited Penn State multiple times throughout his recruitment, but he is looking forward to connecting with the coaches once again and getting to know the fellow recruits who will also be on campus.

"Getting to know these coaches a little bit better," Brown told Rivals when asked about what he is most excited about regarding his upcoming Penn State visit. "It's really just the bonding experience, and getting to see other recruits that are interested in Penn State and why."