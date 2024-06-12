Four-star WR Koby Howards locks in Penn State official visit
Four-star wide receiver Koby Howard has scheduled an official visit to Penn State, the Chaminade Madonna (FL) prospect told Happy Valley Insider on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound prospect will be on campus the weekend of June 21. The visit was first reported by our Florida State sister site last month.
Howard is ranked by Rivals as a top-150 player in the country, being ranked as the No. 145 prospect nationally as well as the 28th best wide receiver nationally and 26th best prospect in the state of Florida.
Howard has been a long time target of the Nittany Lions, picking up his offer from the program all the way back in June of 2022. He also holds notable offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Ole Misss, Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
He also visited Florida for an official visit late last month and will be at Ole Miss this weekend. He also has an official visit set to Florida State for October as well. Its unclear when Howard expects to make a decision.
Last season, Howard recorded 65 receptions for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns.
Penn State currently holds one wide receiver commitment from New York standout Lyrick Samuel.
This month, Penn State has already hosted a strong group of wide receiver prospects with uncommitted prospects Quincy Porter, Lex Cyrus, Corey Simms, Jeff Exinor, and Phillip Bell visiting the Nittany Lions throughout their first two official visit weekends. They're also expected to host Taz Williams Jr, Samari Reed, and Naeshaun Montgomery over the next few weeks as well.
