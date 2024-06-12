Four-star wide receiver Koby Howard has scheduled an official visit to Penn State, the Chaminade Madonna (FL) prospect told Happy Valley Insider on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound prospect will be on campus the weekend of June 21. The visit was first reported by our Florida State sister site last month. Howard is ranked by Rivals as a top-150 player in the country, being ranked as the No. 145 prospect nationally as well as the 28th best wide receiver nationally and 26th best prospect in the state of Florida.



Howard has been a long time target of the Nittany Lions, picking up his offer from the program all the way back in June of 2022. He also holds notable offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Ole Misss, Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.