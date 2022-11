Penn State currently only has one wide receiver commitment in the 2023 class in Virginia native Carmelo Taylor, but the staff is hoping to add at least one more before signing day.

Recently the Nittany Lions hosted 6-foot, 170-pound wideout Rodney Gallagher for a game day visit.

Now most of you know Gallagher as he was once considered a Nittany Lion lean, but in the end committed to West Virginia in late May. However that commitment might not be as solid as it once was as Penn State is pushing once again.