Carter Starocci is not done, yet. On Wednesday night, the four-time NCAA Champion announced via social media that he was returning for one final season with the Nittany Lions and would be chasing an unprecedented fifth NCAA Title.

"My journey here at Penn State has meant the world to me," Starocci said in his announcement on X. "When I stepped foot in the PSU wrestling room, I set a goal to dominate, and that's what I have done for the past four years. Since being in Happy Valley, I have racked up 7 NCAA Championships 3 team and 4 individual titles. Even though this is an individual sport, none of this would've been possible without the support of my teammates,coaches, staff, and family. Each and everyone of you has had a significant impact on me, and I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. God continues to bless me every day and I will continue to follow the plan guided through the Holy Spirit."

"As everyone knows, this year was difficult as I had to deal with many things both on and off the mat. Even though this season ended with me on top of the podium, I was not satisfied. I'm here to take over. With one year of eligibility left, I want to end my collegiate career on my terms. Healthy, in style, and in a dominant fashion. With this in mind, I'm excited to announce that I will be returning to Penn State to bring another national title to State College, Pennsylvania."



