Penn State Football CB Jon Mitchell Set to Enter the Transfer Portal

On Wednesday, the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened. While Penn State is not expected to be hit hard by the portal, there are going to be some players who elect to enter. Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that cornerback Jon Mitchell is one of these players.

Mitchell came to Penn State as a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class. The Jacksonville, Florida, native attended Mandarin High School where he was a teammate of fellow class of 2024 Nittany Lion defensive back signee Antoine Belgrave-Shorter.

Appearing in six games as a true freshman last season, Mitchell recorded five tackles and was named the staff's Special Teams Player of the Game in their College Football Playoff first-round victory over SMU. Looking ahead to his redshirt freshman season, Mitchell was not going to play a huge role on the defense but was expected to be a key special teams contributor.

Whenever Mitchell selects his new destination he will be a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining. Losing Mitchell should not change much on the cornerback depth chart. AJ Harris and Elliot Washington remain in line to start with Zion Tracy at nickel. Audavion Collins and Kenny Woseley should have roles as well. Additionally, true freshman early enrollee Daryus Dixson has positioned himself well following a strong winter workout season which has been followed up with a strong spring ball performance.