Another week of high school football is in the books. With many states, Pennsylvania included, ready to begin postseason play, the high school season is starting to wind down. So, let's dive into this week's edition of Friday Night Lions.

Linebacker DJ McClary

Very rarely will you see a player who does more for a team than DJ McClary does for the Snyder (NJ) Tigers. In a 40-26 loss against River Dell that dropped the Tigers to 5-5 on the season, McClary was 6/17 as a passer for 122 yards while rushing for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 11 tackles with a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.

Running Back Quinton Martin

In terms of all purpose players, Quinton Martin does the same for Belle Vernon. Martin helped lead the Leopards to a 49-28 victory over Elizabeth Forward to improve to 8-1 on the season. In the victory he rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 5 carries. Martin also had 166 yards receiving, a pair of touchdown catchers, and an interception.

Cornerbacks Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

In Florida, future Nittany Lion cornerbacks Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter helped lead the Mandarin Mustangs to a 43-0 victory and a 7-2 record. Mitchell had 2 interceptions including a pick 6, while Belgrave-Shorter had a tackle and twice raced it in to convert a two-point conversion.

Wide Receiver Peter Gonzalez, Linebacker Anthony Speca

Following a 51-7 victory over Gateway the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings are now 9-1 on the season. Peter Gonzalez had 5 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Speca recorded 7 tackles as he continues to lead to his school record for career tackles.

Tight End Luke Reynolds