Full 2024-25 Penn State Basketball Schedule

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State
Here's the full list of recruits visiting Penn State this weekend for the matchup against Kent State.
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?
The PSU 365 Pod preview the Kent State game, looks ahead at the schedule and talks 2025 recruiting efforts.
TBT: Penn State and Kent State projected starters as recruits
This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Kent State Golden Flash starters ranked as recruits.
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to KJ Winston suffering a LONG TERM injury
The PSU 365 Pod offer an instant reaction to Penn State Football star DB KJ Winston now OUT with a long term injury.
The 2024-25 Penn State Basketball schedule has officially been announced today as the Nittany Lions enter year two of the Head Coach Mike Rhoades era.
In year one, coach Rhoades led Penn State to a record of 16-17 overall including a record of 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference.
This fall, Penn State will look to avoid some early season falters, as the Nittany Lions got off to a 4-0 start last season before losing their next five non-conference matchups and six of their next seven games before finishing off 2023 with back-to-back wins to head into the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule.
