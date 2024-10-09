Full Printable 2024-25 Penn State Basketball schedule with Tip-Off Times

The 2024-25 Penn State Basketball schedule has officially been announced today as the Nittany Lions enter year two of the Head Coach Mike Rhoades era.

In year one, coach Rhoades led Penn State to a record of 16-17 overall including a record of 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference.

This fall, Penn State will look to avoid some early season falters, as the Nittany Lions got off to a 4-0 start last season before losing their next five non-conference matchups and six of their next seven games before finishing off 2023 with back-to-back wins to head into the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule.

CLICK HERE to download the printable copy or check out the sheet for the full schedule embedded below.